William J. Ripple, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Ripple, Jr., 64, passed away at his residence Monday morning, November 2, 2020.

Bill was born March 18, 1956 in Youngstown, the son of William J., Sr. and Rena (Mariani) Ripple.

He was a logistics provider and co-owner of RWR, Inc.

He was a member of Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church and a 1974 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Bill loved driving his Solara Convertible, listening to Barry White music, boating and being on the water at Lake Milton and in Jupiter, Florida. He enjoyed his yearly trip to Las Vegas with his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Karen Bigley.

Besides his wife, Monica (McDonough) of Boardman; he will be remembered lovingly by his daughter, Amanda (George) Phillabaum of Boardman; his grandson due in March, George William Phillabaum; his mom, Rena Ripple of Canfield; brother, Robert (Susan) Ripple of Poland; in-laws, Tony (Kathy) Falasca and Bob McDonough; niece, Melissa Keish; nephews, Andrew and Kyle Ripple, Brian Keish, Jeremy (Gina) Bigley and James (Heather) Bigley and his beloved pet, “Peppe”.

He was preceded in death by his father, William, Sr. and mother-in-law, Mary McDonough.

Bill’s family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to all of his doctors, nurses and caretakers from Cleveland Clinic, along with Vanessa and Joyce for the many years of care and to Heritage Manor and Harbor Lights for taking such good care of Bill these past six months.

There will be an 11:00 a.m. Divine Liturgy on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church, 7754 South Avenue in Boardman. Friends may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. prior to the liturgy. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the church after paying your respects unless you are attending the liturgy.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 5 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

