William J. Patrick, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Patrick, 65, passed away Friday afternoon, December 18, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with his family by his side.

Bill was born April 20, 1955, in Youngstown, the son of John J. and Grace Phyllis (Humm) Patrick.

He was a 1973 graduate of Struthers High School and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University in 1978.

Bill started working at an early age. From his days on his paper route, to working for Fazio’s (Fisher Foods) while attending college, before moving into retail management for Color Tile, Stambaugh-Thompson and The Home Depot.

He was an avid sports fan. Bill was thrilled to coach his children in youth soccer, baseball and softball. He enjoyed supporting his favorite teams, the Cleveland Indians, Mahoning Valley Scrappers, The Ohio State University Buckeyes, San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics and Columbus Crew, as well as attending many games and NASCAR races.

Bill was a devoted husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend; always putting others before himself.

Bill relished time spent with family, especially during the holidays. He enjoyed woodworking, cooking and grilling.

Besides his wife of 39 years, Denise (Tocicki), whom he married on August 1, 1981; Bill will be remembered lovingly by his children, Christopher Patrick and Heather (Christian) Tabay; granddaughters, Cecelia Maxine, Patrick Tabay and Charlotte Marie Patrick Tabay; brother, James (Deborah) Patrick; brother-in-law, Joseph (Michele) Tocicki; nephews, Corey Patrick and Nicholas Tocicki; niece, Andreanna Tocicki and other family and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his father and mother-in-law, Walter and Cecelia Tocicki.

Calling hours will take place at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, December 27.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 28, at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Family Church in Poland, of which Bill was a parishioner. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church for mass.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations in Bill’s name to the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley or the Ohio Buckeye Chapter of the National MS Society.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Patrick family.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

