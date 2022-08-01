YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Orr, Jr., 75, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

William was born May 1, 1947, in Youngstown, the son of William J., Sr. and Rebecca F. Ackworth Orr.

William proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970.

He retired as a mechanic from Westgate Ford.

In his spare time, William loved shooting pool, watching NASCAR and drag racing. He was an avid Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio State Fan. He was a member of Youngstown Shrine Club, Youngstown Fraternal Order of Eagle No’s 213 and 3298, the Western Star Lodge and was a Mason with the Masonic Lodge.

William will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Joyce Breen, whom he married May 20, 2000; three children, William J. III (Sarah) Orr, Rachelle Stanton and Daniel J. Breen; three grandchildren, William J. Orr IV, Jensyn Orr and Jacob Stanton and sister, Jean (Mike) Cochran.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Ostrowski.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022, and again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the Hope Center for Cancer Care and Hospice of the Valley for the kind and compassionate care shown to William.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William J. Orr, Jr., please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.