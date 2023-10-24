NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Burwig passed away peacefully while listening to the ocean surf at his home in Vero Beach, Florida on Monday, October 16, 2023. He was surrounded by his loving family.



William “Bill, Dad, Grandpa, Boss, GPA”, was born on January 16, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio to Beulah (Overfield) (1992) and Fred Burwig (1961).

He had one sibling, Elizabeth “Betty” who passed away in 1936.

Bill graduated from South High School in 1956 then attended Youngstown University while working at Youngstown Plant and Flower. He was later employed by Servi-Clean Industry for 35 years before retiring in 1999.

He was a member of The Saxon Club and a parishioner of St. Dominic Church.

He was also a Boardman Youth Baseball manager in his early adulthood.



Grandpa was a very kind, patient and loving husband, father and grandfather who had a great sense of humor. His smile lit up any room he would enter and everyone that met Bill would enjoy his curiosity, intellect, conversation and company. He was a problem solver and could fix anything. He was always up for an adventure and enjoyed traveling around the world with his wife and family. He was a fun dad who loved children, joined in on games, practical jokes and loved the outdoors, camping with his children and grandchildren. He always won the contest for the ugliest colored Easter egg. He was an avid gardener, woodworker, performed his own auto maintenance and had a love for aviation. Bill was a passionate Cleveland sports fan, attending Indians’ spring training for many years. He was known for making the best “Grandpa sandwiches”. Bill was a great lighthearted friend who was always up for a game of pinochle, poker, or trip to the casino. Bill and Virginia spent many winter seasons in Vero Beach, Florida with family and friends.



Bill is survived by his adoring and devoted wife of 63 years, Virginia (Borak) and their three children, Billy (Denise) and their daughter, Holly, Susan (August) and August’s children, Emma, Tyler and Dominick and Christine (Lorne) and her children with Jack Miley, Abigail Belfi (Dominic) and Kasey Miley (Patrick). He is also survived by brother and sisters-in-law, William and Lou (Borak) Miller and Emmalyn Borak; many nieces and nephews and a cousin, Edward (Mary Ann) Overfield of Florida. He has numerous dear friends who will miss him.



Besides his parents and sister, Bill is preceded in death by brother and sisters-in-law, Jim Borak, Jean Borak, John and Gerry (Borak) Murtha; nephew, John Murtha and cousins, Joanne (Burwig) Thiel and Diane (Burwig) Beardsley.



The family would also like to express a heartful thanks to all of Bill’s caregivers: Visiting Angels of Salem (specifically Jim, Jenny, Michelle, Patricia, Lisa) and private caregivers in Vero Beach, Lorette, Ivet and Delva.



Family and friends may pay their respects to Bill on Friday afternoon, October 27, 2023, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at St. Dominic Church, 77 East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown. There will be a Mass celebrating Bill’s life at 2:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in his name to charity or church of choice.



