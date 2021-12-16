YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. Mock, 66 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Bill was born on July 14, 1955, in Youngstown, the son of William Mock II and Joann (Jensovich) Mock.

Bill retired as a tow operator.

He had a love for motorcycles and was a member of Boricua M.C.

Bill will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, Terri (McClellan) Mock whom he married August 3, 2013; three daughters, Christina (Bruce) Wells, Melissa (Edward) Thomas and Amy (Abe) Saloum; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three stepsons, Roger McClellan, Brian (Kera) Burton and Jeffrey (Tricia) Burton and their six children and Robert Hanni and his two children; two sisters, Cathy Ferrando and Debbie Muth; two half-sisters, Lori McBride-Rosario and Doreen McBride and two half-brothers, Bobby Joe and Billy Joe Mock.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded by a sister, Angie Mock.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by a 3:00 p.m. funeral service.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this time are encouraged to support the family via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William H. Mock, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.