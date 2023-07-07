ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Seckler, 61, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He left this world peacefully in his home on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, surrounded by his family.



Bill was born in Youngstown on January 24, 1962, the son of Dorothy J. “Stone” Seckler and Ronald E. Seckler.

Bill enjoyed sports, especially watching his grandchildren play. He was a fan of the Struthers Hardhats, Struthers Wildcats and the Geneva Eagles. His favorite sports teams were the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. Bill also enjoyed watching his granddaughters perform on stage with Top Hat Productions. Bill and Jean became avid Harley Davidson riders. They enjoyed many adventures together and in the company of their family. When he wasn’t riding his bike or enjoying time with his family you could find him at his favorite place Holiday Camplands.



Bill was a retired Fire Chief for Holiday Camplands Fire Department. He was an active member of Fraternal Order of Eagles in Andover, Jamestown Fireman’s Club in Jamestown, Pennsylvania and the Pumphouse 45 in Hartstown, Pennsylvania.



His passing will leave an unrepairable void in all corners of our family. Bill’s kindness and love for meeting new people, his unbridled enthusiasm when it came to strangers’ stories and infectious laughter made sure that Bill will be missed by those who knew him well and those who met him only once. Befriending people was his thing.



He leaves behind his beloved wife, Jean, whom he married on August 18, 1984; four children, David (Carly) DeSalvo of Andover, Jennifer (JR)DeSalvo of Alamogordo, New Mexico, Christopher (Sheila) DeSalvo of Struthers and Nicholas (Merika) Seckler of Ashtabula; seven grandchildren, Julie (Brandon), Jessica, Jersey, Gianna, Angelina, Draven and Donovan; two sisters, Brenda Seckler of Youngstown and Kimberly (Jim) Sause of Youngstown and mother-in-law, Jane Austrino of Struthers.



Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by an infant brother, James Seckler; grandparents, Howard and Ardis Seckler and William and Agnes Stone and father-in-law, Julius Austrino.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023 at the funeral home.



