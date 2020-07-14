William G. Mastrangelo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William G Mastrangelo, 90, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 4 at Hospice House.

William was born August 12, 1929 the son of Jack and Nunziata Centoffanti Mastrangelo.

Bill was a graduate of Struthers High School in 1947 and proudly served in the United States Army in the Korean War.

He retired from Servi-Clean Industries in 1989 to work along with his son, Anthony, at Ke-Mas Auto Service in Boardman. Billy helped manage the office, came to work with a smile and was loved by the customers for 30 years.

Bill was a member of Saint Nicholas Church.

He enjoyed going to casinos and was an avid Cleveland OSU fan.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and four sisters.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Rose Strollo Mastrangelo, whom he married July 11, 1953; his daughter, Nancy (Kevin) Brown of Girard; son, Anthony (Tracie) Mastrangelo of Canfield; six grandchildren, Kelly, Kristi, Michael, Anthony, Joe and Natalie and five great-grandchildren, Tyler, Carter, MaKenna, Carter, Brynn and Kyle. He also leaves two sisters-in-law, Maffalda D’Amato and Beverly Strollo, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Private services were held Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

The family would like to thank Hospice House for their care and neighbors Ron and Sandy Zagorsky. Any donations can be made in Bill’s name to Hospice House on Sharrott Road.

There are no public calling hours. A private service was held for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of William G. “Bill” Mastrangelo, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 15, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.