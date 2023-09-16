YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William F. Noday, 97, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, September 14, 2023, at Wickshire Poland, surrounded by his loving family.

William was born May 13, 1926, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Jennie (Mast) Noday.

William attended Woodrow Wilson High School until he was drafted into the US Army.

After boot camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky, he served as a private for five years. His tour of duty during World War II was in Europe with the Tank Battalion. When his tour ended, William returned home and started to work at Truscon Steel. Driving home from work one day, he saw a sign that read, “Uncle Sam Wants You.” So back to the recruitment office and William reenlisted in the Army. He became a member of the Big Red One Infantry and was stationed in Nuremburg, Germany at the Palace of Justice. When that tour ended, he then heard that the Air Corps was looking for re-enlistees to join the new Air Force. He felt this branch would be better for him. He spent 23 years with the Air Force doing administrative related duties and ended up as a tech sergeant E6. He started out as a mail clerk for a Four Star General in Germany and then in the Administrative Records offices for several other Four Star Generals at different bases and at NATO. Throughout his military career, he received 13 ribbons and three citations. He finished his career at Partick Air Force Base, retiring from the military in 1974 and making Florida his home.

William will always be remembered lovingly by his brother, Rudolph “Rudy” Noday; his sister, Rita J. Maiorana; and many loving nieces and nephews whom he treated as his own children.

Besdies his parents, William was preceded in death by six siblings, Anthony (Patricia) Noday, Louie (Mary) Noday, Anne (Fred) Otte, Elizabeth Noday, Eugene (Mary Jane) Noday, and Mary Grace (Charles) Wagner; sister-in-law, Barbara Noday; and brother-in-law, Samuel Maiorana.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 pm on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. There will be a 10:00am Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue in Youngstown, where friends may call from 9:00 to 9:45 am prior to mass at the church.

Following the mass, William’s service to our country will be further honored by the National Air Force honor guard and the great men of VFW Post 9571 of Ellsworth.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Wickshire Poland and to Crossroads Hospice for their compassion and care given to William.

