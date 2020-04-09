William A. Malloy, Sr., Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Malloy, Sr., 80, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

“Bill” was born August 17, 1939, in Youngstown, the son of Andrew F. and Rose (Kwatera) Malloy.

He was a graduate of South High School and then went on to work for Youngstown Sheet and Tube until its closing. He retired from Youngstown Board of Education garage as a bus mechanic.

In his spare time, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He also loved tinkering in his garage and going to garage sales, but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bill leaves to cherish his memory, children, Patty (Randy) Columbo, Donna (Larry Bovo) Bigley, Darlene (Chip) Bianconi, William Jr. (Donna) Malloy and Sheryl (Mike) Meris; grandchildren, Nick and Geno Columbo, Ken and Dallas Bigley, Nicholas, Angelica and Brianna Bianconi, Kayla Malloy, Mandy Turczany, and Jordan and Marlo DePaul; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Layla, Nora, Scarlett, Vera, Memphis and Amelia; siblings, Rose DeGise, Shirley Bagnoli, Barbara Pichiotino, Dennis Malloy and Andrew Malloy, many nieces, nephews and friends and “brother at heart” and lifelong friend, Larry Quinn.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by brother, Richard L. Malloy; sons-in-law, Ken Bigley and James R. DePaul; and great-grandchildren- Cayden and Andrew Turczany.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Bill’s



To plant a memorial tree in honor of William A. “Bill” Malloy Sr., please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 10, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.