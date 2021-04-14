Wayne Bryan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne Bryan, 50, passed away peacefully at home, on Monday evening, April 12, 2021.

He was born October 26, 1970, in Moultrie, Georgia, the son of Dennis Bryan and Linda Hurd.

Wayne proudly served his country as a sergeant in the U.S. Marines and received the following decorations: Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, NATO Medal, and Rifle Expert Badge.

He worked as an LPN at Maplecrest Nursing Home.

In his spare time, Wayne enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and riding his Harley but his greatest joy was spending time with his daughters, McKayla and Cassidy.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his father of Florida; two daughters, McKayla and Cassidy Bryan, both of Boardman and his fiancée, Alice Czap of Youngstown.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Friends may call on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by an 11:30 a.m. funeral service.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after paying your respects unless you are attending the service.

Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park where full military honors will be held for Wayne’s dedicated service to our country.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Wayne’s family.

