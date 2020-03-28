Walter L. Allen, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter L. Allen, 84, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Walter, more often hearing him called “Walt” or “Papa” was born December 20, 1935, in Salem, son of the late Edward and Mary (Russell) Allen.

He loved very deeply. He loved his kids, grandkids, family and friends.

Papa loved golfing, building and remodeling houses, woodworking and working on his antique truck. He adored time at the beach with his family.

More than anything he cherished his wife, JoAnn and every day when he would leave the house to go and see her he would say, “I’m going to see my sweetheart!”

He will be missed more than words can express by so many. He was a wonderful man of integrity and not only had great faith inside but lived it outwardly each day.

Walter proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and then went on to become an electrician.

Walter will be lovingly remembered by his wife, the former JoAnn Davis, whom he married August 11, 1955; three children, Tracey (Victor) Lossev, Kurt (Susan) Allen and Beth (Eric) Murray; six grandchildren, Zachary Darnell, Hilary (Zach) Allen, Haley, Mallory and Lindey Allen and Madie Murray.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Thomas Allen; sister, Mary Lou Johnson.

A public celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman.

