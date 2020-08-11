Virginia “Pauline” Bucci, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia “Pauline” Bucci, 93, passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020.

Virginia was born January 23, 1927 in Youngstown, the daughter of Angelo and Josephina DeAngela Palmer.

She was a graduate of East High School.

First and foremost, Virginia was a dedicated homemaker.

In 1963 she was a self-employed hairdresser, then worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in the dietary services, retiring after 13 years in 1990.

Virginia will be remembered lovingly by her sister, Margaret Vingi of Palm Coast, Florida; daughter-in-law, Maria Bucci; two grandchildren, Gabrielle and Anthony Bucci, all of Pittsburgh; niece, Beverly Bennett, whom she thought of as a daughter and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James Bucci who passed away March 10, 2016; son, Jerry J. Bucci; three brothers, Frank, Tony and Ray Palmer and three sisters, Clara “Tina” Harvey, Dorothy Protopapa and Elvira Zarlengo.

There are no calling hours or services.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Austintown Healthcare Assisted Living for the kind and compassionate care shown to Virginia for the years she spent with them.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 12, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

