YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia F. Fortunato, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 3, 2023.



Virginia was born April 20, 1945 in Youngstown, the daughter of James P. and Veronica M. Barbato DeSimone.

She graduated from Liberty High School, Lewis, Wineberger & Hill Beauty Academy and Youngstown State University where she excelled in academics.

Virginia was a hairdresser for over 60 years and spent the last 43 years at A Shear Success.

She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica.



Virginia was an avid reader and shared this love and so many books with her sister in Florida. In her spare time, she enjoyed getting together with her many friends, listening to music, especially Elvis and loving on her nieces and nephews both in Ohio and Florida but her favorite time was spent with her daughter–also her best friend.



Virginia will be greatly missed by her daughter, Mary Jo Fortunato, with whom she made her home; sister, Diane Pennington; brother, Ralph (Mary) DeSimone and her cat, Lucy.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Richard Pennington.



The family will receive friends and relatives from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica in Youngstown followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Repose of the Soul with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as celebrant.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests monetary donations be made in Virginia’s name to your favorite LOCAL charity.



Arrangements handled by Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 8 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.