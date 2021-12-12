POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincie M. Melone, 88, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Boardman St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Vincie was born May 16, 1933, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, daughter to the late Giuseppe and Christina Battista.

Vincie was a homemaker and worked at Kress Five and Dime, Consolidated Store Company, Scarsella’s Restaurant, Scarsella’s Pizza and Carry Out, Reyers Shoe Store, Burlington Coat Factory and was a nanny to her nieces and nephew.

Vincie was passionate about ballroom dancing and participated in competitions for ten years, winning gold medals and first place trophies. Affectionately known as “Aunt Vince” to most, she enjoyed cooking, baking, mashed potatoes with gravy and strong coffee. She loved being with family, but her greatest joy was spending time with children.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Melone, whom she married on June 19, 1971, and passed away November 18, 1978; and a brother, Frank Battista.

Vincie is survived by her son, Robert Melone of Poland; sister, Agnes DiTommaso of Boardman; brother, Felix (Victoria) Battista of Canfield and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of the Repose of the Soul will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Holy Family Church in Poland with Reverend Matthew Hummerickhouse presiding.

Vincie’s will be laid to rest next to her husband in Lake Park Cemetery.

May the angels lead you both into paradise and eternal rest.

