POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent Arquilla, Jr., 89, passed away peacefully Monday morning, April 24, 2023 at the Hospice House surrounded by his family.



Vince was born March 10, 1934, in Youngstown, to Vincent Sr. and Liza Ruscitti Arquilla.



Vince was a graduate of East High School.

He worked at Commercial Intertech until he retired in 1996. Vince was a co-owner of the Cameo Club in Youngstown for many years which was home to many social events throughout the years.



He was a three-year Golden Gloves champion boxer in his youth and won the JP Huxley award for most promising boxer in 1950.



In retirement he loved to travel with his wife to many tropical islands, go on cruises and spend time with his grandchildren. He was an avid swimmer who could outswim all his grandchildren! He had a love for animals and enjoyed helping his son Brian on his family’s farm.



His wife, Adeline D’Andrea, whom he married February 27, 1954, passed away June 30, 2015.



Vince leaves behind his two sons, Brian (Amy) and Eric (Christine); grandchildren Nicole, Gabrielle, Gianna, Kelsey, Brooke, Abbey, Shelby; many great grandchildren; his brother Robert; and nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents and loving wife Adeline, Vince was preceded in death by a daughter, Leslie; sister, Norma; and two brothers Tony and Joseph.



Friends may call on Monday, May 1, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman with prayers to follow.



