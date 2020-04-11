Vincent A. Rossi, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent A. Rossi, 77, of Boardman, passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at home in the loving company of his wife and daughter.

Born on April 23, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of the late Mary and Vincent Rossi.

Vince was an alumnus of Hubbard High School, class of 1960. He honorably served in the United States Army and was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division. He graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

He worked in the field of computer science for over 40 years and retired as the data processing manager for Peerless Winsmith in Warren, Ohio.

Vince was a member and officer of the Data Processing Management Association, a Senator of the Youngstown area Jaycees and a volunteer traffic school instructor for the Mahoning County Courts. After retiring, he continued to volunteer in his community as a member of VITA/TCE, helping seniors with income tax assistance and Give Back Go Forward, earning and donating free college tuition to young adults wishing to further their education.

He was a devoted member of Saint Christine Church and participant in the Christ Renews His Parish program. He was a member of the Holy Name Society and Renewal Choir, where he found great love and friendship within his church community.

Vince’s interests were diverse. He learned to fly, earning his private pilot’s license in 1980. He enjoyed boating, sailing and a good game of golf. He was an avid reader and World War II history buff. Vince loved to take on home improvement projects and took great pride in enhancing his home and those of his loved ones. He had a beautiful love and compassion for animals of all kinds.

His greatest love was his family. He cherished gatherings, family vacations, and especially enjoyed sharing meals, Italian style. He never missed the annual family reunion, and looked forward to reminiscing and sharing memories.

Vince was a good, kind man, with a contagious smile and sense of humor. His warmth was endearing and people were naturally drawn to his open spirit and genuine interest in their lives.

Vince married his beloved wife of 53 years, the former Marie Speckert, on June 6, 1966. She will always cherish him as her great love. Together they raised their children in Boardman. He was a wonderful and devoted father to his son and daughter.

Memories of Vince will be carried on by his loving family, his wife, Marie Rossi of Boardman; son, James Rossi of Boardman; daughter, Dina (James) Rossi Coplit of Westport, Connecticut; grandson, Anthony Rossi of Austintown; three brothers, Alexander (Christine) Rossi of Lenexa, Kansas, Daniel (Patricia) Rossi of Canfield and Ronald (Sandra) Rossi of Boardman. Vince also leaves behind his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, whom he loved dearly. He will be dearly missed by his beloved cats, Dottie and Franklin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Arnoto.

