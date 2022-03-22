POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria A. (Fabek) Sammarone, 90, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.



Victoria was born June 21, 1931, in Youngstown, the daughter of Vinko and Anna Fabek.



Victoria spent most of her career working in the food industry, initially for the A&P Company, then for Fisher Fazio, Inc.



She met her husband, Frank, at 16 years old at a wedding and they were together ever since, celebrating 65 years of marriage as her husband, Frank, passed away in 2017.



Victoria was an excellent cook and baker. She was known for her apple strudel and kolache, where her husband, Frank, would sit for hours grinding nuts by hand. Vickie embraced her Croatian Heritage and spent many hours at SS. Peter and Paul Church cooking for dinners, bake sales and holidays. One of their specialties was making and then selling their homemade noodles. She enjoyed going to the casino.

Vickie and Frank did everything together and answered the call to help anyone in need. Her kindness and concern for others will be deeply missed.



She leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughter, Debra, with whom she made her home. She also leaves behind a very caring family, her brother-in law, Chuck Sammarone (Mary Ann) and Clara Karabin.



Victoria was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Vinko Fabek; brothers, Vince, Tom and Matt and sister, Diana.



There will be a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 25, 2022, at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 421 Covington Street, Youngstown, OH 44510. Friends may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. prior to Mass at the church.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



On behalf of Vickie, Debra would like to thank all the extended family for their love and prayers, especially Vickie’s family from California (Tom Fabek) and Virginia (Judy Fabek) and all the caregivers who cared for Vickie with such love, tenderness, and joy.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.