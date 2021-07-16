Victor M. Dones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor M. Dones, 83, passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening, July 4, 2021.



Victor was born September 10, 1937, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, the son of Emmanuel and Juana Dones.



He was a retired machinist and served in the U.S. Army.

He enjoyed working in his vegetable garden and planting flowers.



Victor will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, Georgina (Viera) Dones whom he married in 1963; two children, Jose (Aida) Gonzalez and Marisol Gonzalez; seven grandchildren, Michelle (David) Hernandez, Bridgette Rivera, Jose Gonzalez, Bernardo Rivera, Robert Rivera, Jessica Gonzalez and Angel Torres; six great-grandchildren, Kaila Hernandez, Xavier Vargas, Eli Hernandez, Christian Corsale, Kiara Gonzalez and Cruz Rivera and niece, Bianca (Ken) Spielvogel.



Besides his parents and siblings, Victor was preceded in death by his son, Edward Gonzalez.



Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by a service at Noon.



