AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Veronica Louise “Ronnie” Maggianetti, 76, joined God’s Kingdom on Friday, February 10, 2023. She passed away peacefully with her girls by her side at Thunderbird Hospice in Glendale, Arizona.



Ronnie was born September 10, 1946 in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Vera Klingensmith Rischell.



She was a 1964 graduate of South High School where she was a proud warriorette. Upon graduation, she went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University.



She worked as a manager at Green Haven Memorial Gardens for over 40 years until her retirement in 2019. She was also a licensed realtor with Cliff Fisher Real Estate and an interior designer with Ethan Allen.

She loved going to the beach but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.



Ronnie will be missed tremendously by her daughter, Danielle Kosek; two granddaughters, Allie (Lou) Bartlo and Mackenzie Bendel and her pride and joy, great-grandson, LJ.



Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Emmanuel Community Church, 6512 Kirk Road in Canfield.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the church.



Entombment will take place in Green Haven Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests monetary donations be made in Ronnie’s name to Thunderbird In-Patient Care/Hospice of the Valley.



