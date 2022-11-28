BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Veronica J. Valley, 79, passed away Thursday morning, November 24, 2022.

Veronica was born July 14, 1943, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Gaca) Spin.

She was a homemaker and member of St. Luke Church.

Her husband, Gary Valley, whom she married November 15, 1969, passed away November 26, 2011.

Veronica will always be remembered lovingly by her two sisters, Barbara DeVincent and Carol Peebles; her brother, Robert (Judith) Spin; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Veronica was preceded in death by her son, John Valley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 when family and friends may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m at the church prior to mass.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

