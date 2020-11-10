Vera L. DePaul, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vera L. DePaul, 96, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Vera was born January 13, 1924 in Youngstown, the daughter of Fred and Mary (Morgan) Stickel.

She was a 1942 graduate of Ursuline High School.

She worked for A&P Warehouse and retired from Mahoning National Bank.

In her spare time, Vera enjoyed playing cards with her card club.

Vera is survived by her sister, Margaret Jendre and many loving nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew DePaul; five brothers, William, George, Frederick, Morgan and Bernard Stickel and three sisters, Helen Thomas, Martha Pascarella and Elizabeth Stickel.

There are no calling hours.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to the family.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Vera L. DePaul, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: