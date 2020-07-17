Valgene E. Wolfcale, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Valgene E. Wolfcale, 88, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Valgene was born November 11, 1931 in Youngstown, the daughter of Edson and Emily (Best) Wolfcale.

She was an activity assistant at Shepherd of the Valley.

Valgene will always be remembered lovingly by her children, Ron (Kathy) Meyers, Tracey Meyers (Tom Tirabassi) and Kelly Melnick; son-in-law, Dan Hufnagel; 20 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Valgene was preceded in death by her daughter, Dawn Hufnagel; son, Lee; granddaughter, Jamie and grandson, Larry.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 19, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.