Troy J. Thomae, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Troy J. Thomae, 55, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Troy was born November 12, 1964 in Youngstown, the son of the late Helmut G. and Roberta (Martin) Thomae.

He was a lifelong resident of McDonald, graduating from McDonald High School in 1983.

Troy worked for over 30 years at Steel and Alloy in McDonald, where he cultivated lifelong friendships.

In his spare time, he enjoyed cooking and baking and sharing with everyone, especially his co-workers.

Troy will always be remembered lovingly by his two brothers, Todd Thomae of Cincinnati and Dr. Dale (Jody) Thomae of Ashland; two sisters, Dawn (Joe) Kiraly of Boardman and Monica (Nick) Accordino of McDonald and nieces and nephews, Nicola, Sofia, and Grazia Accordino, Madelyn and Evan Thomae and Vivian and Lillian Kiraly.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, June 20 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. followed by a 12:00 p.m. funeral service at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Thomae Family.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Troy’s family.

