Tony Williott, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tony Williott, 90, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, March 12, 2021 from complications of COVID-19.

Tony was born on December 19, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio to Luigi and Mary (Pasquale) Vigliotti Williott.

Tony met his wife, Helen (Felt) Williott, in study hall at East High School when he was just 17 years old. They were married on June 21, 1952. They were blessed with 68 years of marriage. She died on February 10, 2021 just four weeks before Tony.

Tony worked with his father delivering coal and ice and at just 12 years old he got his license to drive the “ice truck”. People often referred to him as the “Ice Man”! Tony worked for the City of Youngstown and retired from Preston Trucking Company in 1992 where he was a diesel mechanic.

Tony attended East High School and graduated in 1949. Tony was so proud to be an East High Golden Bear where his love of football began! He played offensive tackle for the Golden Bears and was named to the All-City Team. Tony was later inducted into the East High Football Hall of Fame. For nearly 70 years Tony was on the planning committee for the East High Class of 1949 class reunions.

Tony shared his love of football with his family and friends teaching everyone about the sport that he loved so much! His sons were blessed to have him as their first coach in everything, supporting them in all their athletic endeavors! He began coaching football in the early 60s with the United Excavating Tigers traveling to Pennsylvania and West Virginia with his team on an old school bus! Tony and Helen were known to host opposing teams and their coaches for dinner and if necessary, they also washed athletes’ uniforms, fed them and allowed them to shower in their home. Tony left a lasting impression on his young athletes and often received phone calls from his former athletes thanking him for his guidance, both on and off the playing field.

In the late 60s Tony tried his hand at baseball becoming a founding member of the Midget Athletic Booster Club (M.A.B.C.) in Youngstown. The M.A.B.C. was home to some of the best little league baseball teams in the area. In 1977 the M.A.B.C. All Stars advanced to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania!

Tony and his North Truesdale Avenue friends hosted the Breakfast Club every Sunday morning in a garage year-round! All were truly welcome at this feast and they often served dozens of people on a Sunday morning!

After raising his own children, Tony became everyone’s favorite Papa! His grandchildren were his pride and joy! Some of their best memories are of trips to the Linesville Fish Hatchery at Pymatuning and Conneaut Lake Park where he taught everyone to ride the Blue Streak! Most of all, Tony loved his family. He loved spending the holidays with his children and grandchildren and his nieces and nephews. He made the best wedding soup and homemade banana ice cream. He recited poetry and sang silly songs that he remembered from his childhood. He was the strongest man we knew and he will be greatly missed.

Tony leaves his five children, Louis (Wendy), Anthony (Dana), Paulette Dockry (Donald), Helen Mediati (Bill Liptak) and Richard (Jennifer); grandchildren, Maura Giannobile (Tony), Carl Williott (Paula), Gabrielle Williott, Alexandra Torcasi (Dan), Courtney Dockry, Marissa Mediati Stookey (Matthew), Marina Mediati, Daniel Liptak, Jennifer Liptak, Brandon Williamson, Donovan Williott and Nathan Williott; great-grandchildren, Rocco Giannobile and Wesley Torcasi; sister, Helen DiTullio and many nieces and nephews who knew him as “Uncle Sonny”.

Besides his wife, Helen and parents, Tony was preceded in death by his sisters, Rose, Ann, Grace and Elena and brother, Frank Williott.

Tony’s family would like to thank Dana and Aubrianna and the other nurses and staff on 6 West at St. Elizabeth Hospital for their care and compassion during Tony’s brief illness.

“The gifts of an honorable, well-lived life are in those who will miss you once you’re gone.”

There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Kevin Peters at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at St. Angela Merici Church and everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask at church.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Tony and Helen with an outdoor picnic this summer.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Tony’s family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.