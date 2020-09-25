Tony Kostalas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tony Kostalas, 90, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Tony was born June 12, 1930 in Oinousses, Greece, the son of Gust and Maria (Kantaras) Kostalas. He came to America at the age of 27 and worked 35 years as an industrial painter. He retired from the Painter’s Union Local No. 476.

He loved to fish and was an avid gardener. He also enjoyed to barbeque and cook Greek dishes. He adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His wife, Irene (Limberopoulos) whom he married Sept. 30, 1956, passed away Nov. 25, 2015.

Tony will be remembered lovingly by his four children, Gust (Bonnie) Kostalas, Maria (Charles Patton) Evans, Pete Kostalas and Niko Kostalas; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Althea Stergiou and Nomiki Kostalas and his companion dog, D.J.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman, followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family unless you are attending the service.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 27, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

