Tony F. Martino, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tony F. Martino, 92, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born February 26, 1927 in Youngstown, the son of Dominic and Beatrice (Zarlenga) Martino.

While preparing to graduate from East High School in 1945, Tony completed a Coast Guard Course in Theoretical and Practical Radio Operation in Atlantic City, giving him a rating of Radioman Third Class. After completing the course, Tony was granted a furlough, came home and was eligible to graduate with his current East High School class. He then went on to work for and retire from Armies Electronics.

Tony was a member of St. Dominic Church where he served as an usher.

He was also a member of I.T.A.M. Post No. 3.

In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling and gardening.

Tony will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Antoinette Tisone, whom he married July 10, 1948; four children, Diana (Marty) McCabe of Youngstown, Dominic (Marilyn) Martino of Youngstown, Anthony Martino of Youngstown and Debra (Vince) DiMartino of Poland; eight grandchildren, Bridget McCabe, Frank (Anna) McCabe, Mary (Zachary) Cook, Robert (Ashley) McCabe, Tony (Tanya) Martino, Ashley (Blake) Nicholson, Elyse (Chris) Aracich and Adriana (Fred) Romeo and seven great-grandchildren, Teddy, Jack, Guy, Jaden, Luke, Elijah and Addelina.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Sam and Michael.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Dominic Church, 77 Lucius Avenue in Youngstown, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Tony’s family.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Beeghly Oaks, especially Brenda, for the kind and compassionate care shown to Tony.

