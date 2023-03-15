YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Richard Baltes, age 79, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Hospice House in Poland.

Tom, “Tommy B”, was born on June 23, 1943 in Youngstown, to Dorothy Scarazzo Baltes and Thomas Martin Baltes.

He graduated from East High School in 1961 and completed his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Youngstown State University in 1966.

Tom began his working career at Republic Steel Corporation in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the United States Army.

Tom concluded his working career with United States Steel Corporation–USS Great Lakes Fleet in Duluth, Minnesota.

Tom is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Martin Baltes; his mother, Dorothy Scarazzo Baltes and his brother, Richard Baltes.

Tom is survived by his sons, Michael Edward Baltes of Youngstown and Alan Edward (Elonda) Baltes of Griswold, Connecticut; daughter, Amy Elizabeth Dusek of Minneapolis, Minnesota; sisters, Colleen Wasilchak and Laurie (Richard) Scofinsky; sister-in-law, Joanne (Rick) Baltes of Youngstown and grandchildren, Mia Dusek of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Ashton and Adalynn Baltes of Griswold, Connecticut, who will treasure the time they had with their “Papa.” The stories and life’s lessons will never be forgotten.

Tom always lived “The Simple Life,” filling each and every day with simple purpose.

In keeping with that purpose, Tom has requested there be no services after his death. Simply, “See you later.”

Tom’s family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Hospice of the Valley for the loving care given to their father in his final days.

In lieu of gifts the family has asked that donations be made in Tom’s name to Hospice of the Valley – Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.