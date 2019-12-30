Thomas R. “Red” Pallante, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Pallante, 85, fondly known his whole life as “Red”, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, December 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital with his daughter by his side.



Red was born on October 31, 1934 in Youngstown, the oldest of three children to the late Thomas and Emily (DeMattio) Pallante from Canfield.



Red attended St. Edward’s and the Immaculate Conception grade schools where he served as altar boy.

While attending Rayen High School, he met his wife, Virginia T. Fumi Pallante. As a couple, they were blessed with 63 beautiful, happy, blessed years of marriage, three children and a home of love, laughter and faith.



After high school, Red served in the U.S. Army where he proudly served his country and played football, was an army lifeguard and served on special forces.

Following a honorable discharge from the Army, Red and his wife, Virginia, returned to Youngstown where he worked for his father, Thomas R. Pallante Trucking. After many years, he then went to work for A.P. O’Horo Construction Company, retiring in 1990.



Red loved the outdoors, especially the water, skiing and boating. For many years, he and his wife, Virginia, owned a boat and were members of Mosquito Yacht Club, making wonderful memories for their children for many summers. Red also loved sports. He played football for St. Edward’s School, Rayen High School and proudly the Army football team where he excelled on the field. He was a Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan. His love of sports was passed on to his wife and daughter along with sons, Anthony and Tom, where he coached them and many “adopted” sons in Liberty Little League. Red also loved cars and attended car shows with his daughter. Most recently he purchased a sports convertible and took impeccable care of it and loved attending car shows in the area. No doubt his favorite part of his condo was the garage. Red was also very mechanically inclined restoring many vehicles in his Liberty Township garage. His proudest was the 1979 Ford Mustang he restored for his sons.



After retirement Red enjoyed working out faithfully at the Boardman YMCA and the Youngstown Jewish Center and enjoyed having coffee with his lifelong friends at Arby’s.



Red’s life was spent as an example of how we should live our lives, with respect to others, love for each other and devotion to our Heavenly Father.



The last year was a personal struggle with Red losing his wife a year ago. They were married for 63 loving years. Married in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church on November 19, 1956, Virginia passed away November 28, 2018 taking Red’s heart with her. And today he has finally found peace again being with his son, “Skin” and his wife, Virginia.



Preceding Red was his wife, Virginia T. Fumi Pallante who he shared 63 loving years of marriage; his son, Anthony “Skin” Pallante who he will be laid to rest next to; his parents, Thomas R. and Emily DeMattio Pallante of Canfield; sisters, Dutchie Colabella and Phyllis Pallante and in-laws, Pompeo and Vincenza Canacci Fumi.



Red leaves to cherish their beautiful memories together daughter, Tina (Michael) Bury of Liberty, along with Tom (Kim) Pallante of Poland; two grandchildren and also, a “special” son, Ed Rohan of Boardman who Red thought of as his own son.



Red was a loving and devoted husband, son, dad, brother, father-in-law and friend and a generous papa of love and warmth. He will be greatly missed by all who dearly loved him.



Red was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and its Senior Citizens, the Boardman YMCA, the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown and Curbstone Coaches.



Red was a very generous man and was fond of many organizations giving generously and especially dear to him and his wife was St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and the Salvation Army Toys for Tots.



His daughter has a deep gratitude to Dr. David Hoffman, Dr. Dan Barton, Dr. Brian Priest, Dr. Hassan and Dr. Larry Woods. Lisa Kniska CNP, the 4th Floor nurses N and W at St. Elizabeth Boardman, St. Elizabeth Boardman ER, Boardman ICU and Trumbull Memorial CCU.



Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated by the Very Rev. Michael J. Cariglio.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

