Thomas Pastello, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Pastello, 81, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Thomas was born April 4, 1939, in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, son of the late Samuel and Katie (Catale) Pastello.

He was a graduate of Struthers High School and retired from Youngstown Sheet and Tube after 35 years.

In his spare time, Thomas enjoyed baseball and football, walking and having coffee with his friends.

He was a member of St. Luke Church.

Thomas will be remembered lovingly by his wife of 61 years, the former Rosemarie Marriotti; three sons, John (Bonnie) Pastello of Campbell, Tom Pastello, Jr., of Poland and Michael (Angela) Pastello of Poland; two grandsons, Michael Pastello and John (Allison) McHenry and three great-grandchildren, Bailey, Madison and John McHenry.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Nicholas (Chippi) Pastello, Anthony Pastello and Louis Pastello.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by a 11:00 a.m., funeral service.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Pastello Family unless you are attending the service.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com

Arrangements handled by Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home.

