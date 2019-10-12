Thomas J. “Tom” Borton, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Borton, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 7, 2019.

Thomas was born February 28, 1960 in Youngstown, the son of Patrick and Eleanor (Terpak) Borton.

He was a 1978 graduate of Ursuline High School where he was a member of the track team as a sprinter and a discus thrower.

Tom was employed at Boardman Local Schools Transportation Division where he was an on-bus instructor as well as a driver. He also assisted in safety training with students. Tom was also a self-employed disk jockey.

He was a member of Girard United Methodist Church.

In his spare time, Tom enjoyed woodworking, landscaping and working out.

Tom will always be remembered lovingly by his two daughters, Alexandra and Krista Borton; brother, James (Joanne) Borton and a host of family, friends and co-workers. He also leaves his loyal companion, Zoey.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13 at the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by a 4:00 p.m. funeral service.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Tom’s family.

