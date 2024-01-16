NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Foster, 80, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, January 10, 2024.



Tom was born October 6, 1943, in Braddock, Pennsylvania, the son of Joseph and Irene (McGowan) Foster.

Prior to his retirement, Tom was a computer specialist working for Youngstown Sheet and Tube, LTV Steel (Pittsburgh), and Wells Fargo Bank (Charlotte, North Carolina).



Tom proudly served his country with the United States Air Force.

He was a member of St. Luke Church and its Holy Name Society. He helped with their bingo nights and took great pride in his part of kolachi making.

Tom delighted in the simple things in life–a cold beer, a good football game (Pitt, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh Steelers), dancing with his wife, a Stella D’oro cookie, a walk on the beach (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina), sitting on the patio with a cup of coffee, grilling chicken or burgers or ribs in the summer, a slice of old fashioned fruit cake and telling/re-telling a story, to name just a few but the prevailing theme of Tom’s life was “family”.

Tom married Connie, his wife of 57 years, on July 30, 1966. Together they had many adventures, both great (trips to Italy) and small, as well as a son, Mark, and a daughter, Michelle. Tom was a devoted supporter of his kids’ activities and sports as they were growing up. But nothing made him happier than his five grandchildren. When they were small, “Pap Pap Tom” or just “Pap” would entertain them with stories of the imaginary “Mary Lou” or “Bobby the Bunny”. As the grandkids got older, Pap attended countless t-ball, basketball, pee wee football, softball, soccer and lacrosse games, along with wrestling matches, swim meets, dance recitals and competitions. His usual arrival was two hours before the game/match/recital time and he could be found at a nearby coffee shop. On Christmas Eve, after he cooked the traditional fish dinner, Tom would hide a large green velvet gift bag on the porch and come running to the grandkids, saying he heard Santa. Through all of these things – work, 57 years of marriage, showing up, being present, creating traditions and memories – Tom’s mission of family remained constant.



Tom will always be remembered and deeply missed by his wife, Connie (Colaprete); two children, Mark (Michelle) Foster and Michelle (Joe) Hollyfield; five grandchildren, Kayla, Kendall, Krista, Jenna and J.T.; a sister, Patty (Denny) Mellor; sister-in-law, Elaine Foster; brother-in-law, Duke (Kathy) Colaprete and many loving nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by grandson, Christian; three sisters, Dolores Chianese, MaryLou Smenski and Jeannie Talackine and a brother, Richard Foster.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Noon on Friday, January 19, 2024, at St. Luke Catholic Church in Boardman; family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. prior to Mass.



Tom’s service to our country will be further recognized with full military honors provided by VFW Post 9571 of Ellsworth.



In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family suggests memorial donations to be directed to St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center (Activity Fund), 1899 W. Garfield Road, Columbiana, OH 44408; or Sanctuary Hospice (Foundation Account), 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Suite B-101, Canfield, OH 44406. Tom’s family would like to express their deep gratitude to both of these organizations for their exceptional and compassionate care.



Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

