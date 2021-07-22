Thomas H. Fleisher, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas H. Fleisher, 83, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, July 10, 2021, with his family by his side.

Thomas was born March 8, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of Samuel T. and Mabel I. (Thullen) Fleisher.

He was a 1956 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Marksman, stationed in Oakland, California.

He worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube (LTV Steel) and retired from Giant Eagle in maintenance.

Thomas was an avid bowler and die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was a collector of model cars, loved to draw and play cards.

His wife Victoria A. (Marino), whom he married in 1971, passed away in 2016.

Thomas will always be remembered lovingly by his four children, Anthony (Tina) Fleisher, Linda (Louis) Colapietro, Melissa and Michael Fleisher; two grandchildren, Deion Fleisher and Justin Colapietro and six stepgrandchildren, Cleopatra, Seiti, Ramesses, Mariah, Darnell and Michael.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

There will be funeral services at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens with military honors.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Southern Care Hospice and Austintown Healthcare for the love and kind, compassionate care shown to Thomas during his illness.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 25, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.