Thomas George Colaneri, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas George Colaneri, a wonderful son, brother, husband, and friend, has passed away on Tuesday, June 15, after a brave battle with cancer.

Born to George and Mary Ann Colaneri on March 18, 1980, Tom was hilarious, loving, generous and loyal and always lit up the room. Never one to waste his gifts of wit, charm and intelligence, he made sure that any conversation he was involved in spurred thought and ended with laughter.

Tom enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and kitties, playing poker and video games and was a uniquely skilled musician. A first-chair drummer for Poland’s marching band and a fantastic rock drummer, Tom shared his talents and love of music with all around him. Without realizing it, he set the stage for both of his Goddaughters to begin playing drums, just like their Uncle Tom.

Tom had a nice career at Falcon Foundry in Lowellville. He worked several difficult jobs on the shop floor, was a union member and ultimately moved to a salaried role with involvement in the business software system, document control and managing shipments. One of his bosses noted, “I feel we hadn’t yet scratched the surface of what Tommy could do for the company.”

Tom was preceded in death by his beloved mother, who also fought valiantly against cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Brandy; parents, George and Gina Colaneri, Nancy and William Colantone and Kenneth and Karen Perry; his brother, Tony and sister-in-law, Pam and his very large family of cousins, uncles and aunts, nieces, stepsiblings and in-laws.

A small family gathering has been held in celebration of his life. The family wishes to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time.

One of Tom’s favorite bands, Pink Floyd, in their masterpiece Time, sang, “Every year is getting shorter, never seem to find the time. Plans that either come to naught or half a page of scribbled lines.” Tom left us early but he indeed did find the time to pursue his plans and realize his dreams. He was a force for good in the world and lived a meaningful and rich life. Hopefully we are all that lucky. Rest easy now, Tommy.

