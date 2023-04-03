BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. “Lum” LaLumia, 77, passed away unexpectedly, at home, on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Tom was born November 17, 1945 in Youngstown, the son of John C. and Consetta G. Battaline LaLumia.

Tom was a 1963 graduate of Boardman High School, where he excelled in football as a defensive end for the 1961 undefeated Spartan squad.

He went on to work for Boardman Local Schools for 33 years.

Besides his work, Tom enjoyed working outside in the yard, spending time with family and friends, watching college football, especially Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State. His favorite pastime was taking long walks to the park with his beloved dog, Abbie and watching and attending thoroughbred races, where he was the best handicapper in town.

Tom will always be remembered lovingly by his companion and love of his life of 30 years, Charlene “Char Char” Shane of Boardman; her children, Deana Shane and Michael and Mark Shane of Youngstown; brother, Dick LaLumia of Boardman; sister, Patty LaLumia of Boardman; three grandchildren, whom he adored, Raegan Housteau of Youngstown and Natalie and Patrick Shane, of Youngstown; ex-sister-in-law, Carolyn LaLumia and his longtime friend, Donnie Antonucci.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rosemary (IRV) Oxenburg and his fur baby, Abbie Girl.

Finally, in Tom’s favorite words, “Go Trump.”

Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., followed by a 5:00 p.m. memorial service, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas E. “Lum” LaLumia, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.