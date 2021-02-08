Thomas D. Morella, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas D. Morella, 82, passed away Thursday afternoon, January 21, 2021.

Tom was born May 15, 1938 in Youngstown, the son of Thomas and Rose (Audino) Morella.

He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Youngstown College (Bachelor’s in Education), and Kent State University (Master’s in Education).

Tom was a teacher at Poland Seminary High School and had been a Dean at Poland Middle School. He was the women’s basketball head coach at Poland Seminary High School. He was also the women’s assistant coach at Warren JFK High School and had also been the assistant coach for men’s basketball and football at Poland Seminary High School.



Tom was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown, First Catholic Slovak Union, and the Slovak Catholic Sokol.

He enjoyed bowling, golfing, softball and ran the First Catholic Slovak Union International bowling and golf tournaments for many years.



Tom will be remembered loving by his wife, Marilyn (Matasek) Morella, whom he married August 8 1966; two sons, Thomas Morella and Anthony (Trina) Morella; grandson, Zachary; sister, Darlene Zordich; sisters-in-law, Pat Morella and Helen Matasek; brother-in-law, Joe (Diane) Matasek and many loving nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Morella; brothers, Sam and Joe Morella; sister-in-law, Dorothy Morella and brother-in-law, Ron (Patricia) Matasek.



A private Mass of Christian Burial was held for the immediate family.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

Any monetary donations can be made to the YSU Foundation for the establishment of the Thomas and Marilyn Morella Athletic Scholarship.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.