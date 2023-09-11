BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas D. Brannigan, 45, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023.



He was born June 23, 1978, in Youngstown, the son of Thomas “Tim” G. Brannigan and Deanna Frum Brannigan.



Thomas worked as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, the F.O.P. and was a certified drug and alcohol counselor under Judge John Durkin. He was a member of the F.O.P. and loved his animals but his main goal in life was bringing his clients to the Lord.



Left to cherish his memory are his parents; uncles, Dale (Kathy) Garvin and Joe (Attorney Mary Ellen) Brannigan; aunt, Kathy Candiotti; uncle, Dennis Carney and numerous cousins.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Everett and Laverne Frum; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Jane Brannigan and an aunt, Linda Carney.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, followed by a 7:00 p.m. service, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

