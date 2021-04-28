Thomas Bruce Caravella, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Bruce Caravella went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 25, 2021 with his wife by his side.



Tom was born on January 11, 1946 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of Frank and Garnet (Roberts) Caravella.



Tom was a 1965 graduate of Boardman High School.

He became a machinist and worked many years in the plastics industry. Also, he was co-owner of Youngstown Plastic Tooling & Machinery, later moving to West Palm Beach, Florida in 1999.



He also served as a machinist in his tour of duty in Vietnam very proudly with the United States Army.



In Florida and throughout his life he loved traveling abroad and vacationing on large cruise ships. He always extended his help to anyone who needed it. Tom loved his family. He was an advocate for animals, loving and caring for many dogs and cats throughout his life, especially Sam and Bella.



His precious memories will live on by his loving wife, JoAnne Carella Caravella, whom he met in high school and married on August 13, 1966; daughter, Nicale Lynn Caravella; granddaughter, Katelyn Mia Pleasant of Ocala, Florida; sister-in-law, Kathleen Carella; niece and Godchild, Angela Conti and nephew, Ryan Conti, all of Boardman; nephew, Patrick (Ashley) McCormick; great-niece, Catie and great-nephew, Jake, of Japan; Godchild, Jeffrey Johnston of Columbus along with many loving cousins.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his brother-in-law, Ralph Carella, Jr.; sister, Nancy Ann Carella and niece, Melissa Anne Carella.



Tom was a lifetime member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that it be given in Tom’s name to his church.



Family and friends may visit at Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Tom at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 343 via Mt. Carmel on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Please meet directly at church.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that those paying respects or attending the funeral wear masks and maintain social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines. The family understands if you feel uncomfortable attending and asks that you keep Tom in your thoughts and prayers.

Condolences may be left by visiting the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas B. Caravella, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.