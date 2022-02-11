POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Blaise Canacci, 75, of Poland passed away peacefully Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Greenbriar Nursing Home.

Tom was born February 3, 1946, in Youngstown, the son of Armando “Herman” and Victoria (Tondo) Canacci.

He was a graduate of East High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He retired from General Motors where he worked for 38 years.

He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, the America Legion and volunteered at the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

Tom enjoyed spending time with family, golfing, taking trips to Florida and going to the casino.

He courageously served his country with the U.S. Marines.

Tom will be remembered lovingly by his daughter, Denise Canacci; son, Anthony Canacci; seven grandchildren, Victoria Walters, Anthony, Jr., Natalie, Katelyn, Ethan, Vincenzo and Carmen Canacci; stepdaughter, Terri Stilson; brother-in-law, Ronald Baughman and two nephews, David (Tony McGary) Baughman and Gary Baughman.

Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Violet Sandru-Canacci and his sister, Carmel Canacci Baughman.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 21, at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Following the service, full Military Honors for Tom’s dedicated service to our country will be provided by the U.S. Marines Honor Guard.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

