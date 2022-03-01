BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Charles Borromeo Church with Rev. Philip Rogers officiating for Theresa A. Argiro, 73, who passed away peacefully on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Theresa was born January 15, 1949, in Youngstown, daughter of Bartley and Catherine Melvin Durkin, who immigrated from Ireland.

She worked at Mahoning County Recorder’s office, Dollar Bank, Smoker Friendly and most recently Home Depot.

Theresa leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Philip A. Argiro, whom she married October 19, 1974; two children, Philip Argiro (Amanda) and Ryan Argiro (Lindsay); four grandchildren, Matthew, Justin, Alana and Ella; sister, Mary Ellen Parisi (Bob); brother, Thomas Durkin (Pam); sisters-in-law, Mary Argiro and Gloria Pacsi; many loving nieces, nephews and countless friends, especially, best friends, Cindy, Paulette, Marilyn and Karen.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

