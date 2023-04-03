BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terrence Joseph Martzial III, D.D.S, 62, passed away peacefully Friday evening, March 31, 2023.

Terrence was born on May 4, 1960, in Long Island, New York, to Terrence J., Jr., D.D.S. and Patricia (Agnone) Martzial.

He received his undergraduate degree from Youngstown State University and his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from Case Western Reserve.

Terrence operated his dental practice in New Middletown for 27 years. He was also a dental surgeon and instructor to dental residents at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Terrence was a member of St. Charles Church.

He was president of the Corydon Palmer Dental Society.

He was a lifelong baseball fan, especially of the Cleveland Guardians. He and his dad also coached Little League baseball in Poland. Terrence also was an avid football fan and enjoyed rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Terrence will be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Linda DeLucia, whom he married April 9, 1988; two daughters, Nicole and Natalie Martzial; two sisters, Jodie and Lisa Martzial and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at St. Charles Church celebrated by his brother-in-law, Rev. Gerald DeLucia. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church for Mass. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

