Teresa A. DiMargio, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa A. DiMargio, 66, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Teresa was born June 21, 1954 in Youngstown, the daughter of Carmen and Rosemary (Masluk) DiMargio.

She worked at Masco on Bev Road.

Teresa will be remembered lovingly by her sister, Dolly DiMargio; two nephews, Richard (Kelli) Evans of Boardman and Bradley (Loretta) Lomanto-Evans and grand-nephew, all of Brooklyn, New York; uncle, Don Kosek; aunt, Lil Donofrio and many loving cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 followed by a 10:15 a.m. funeral service at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the DiMargio family unless you are attending the service.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt gratitude to Patti Smith, R.N., for her extra tender, loving care shown to Teresa.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Easter Seals of Youngstown.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 19, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.