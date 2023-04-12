HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Together we are mourning the loss and celebrating the life of Tammy S. Reed, 54, of Hubbard, as she unexpectedly passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023.



Tammy was born in Elyria, Ohio on July 18, 1968 as the second child to Patricia A. Micco and Richard L. Mull.

She attended Poland Seminary High School in 1984 where friendships were born whose bonds remain true to this day. She went on to ambitiously pursue various interests over the years of which her favorites were working in the trucking industry and serving as a nail technician after obtaining her license from the Ohio State Board of Cosmetology.



Tammy was a sharp, witty and beautiful woman of unwavering faith. The Lord gifted her with a limitless loving generous nature. She was excited every time there was a party that needed planning or a room that needed decorating. She loved to see new places, making spontaneous road trips and attending all kinds of events. Hot sunny days were a prized opportunity to sit out on the deck by the pool and entertain anyone who stopped by. Her heart and her home were always open to all.



Tammy is survived by her parents; daughter, Jacqueline Lysowski (John Riley) of Youngstown; stepsons Karl Gruhlkey, II and Brian (Sandy) Bilchik; sisters Tina Wild and Theresa (Steve) Hoffman; uncle Richard Gnagy; and her best friend and soulmate, John Reed. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, step-grandchildren, extended family and friends considered as such, and of course her beloved fur babies.



She is preceded in death by her stepfather Fred Hosack; Jackie’s father, John Lysowski; Larry Bilchik and Karl Gruhlkey; stepchildren; James Gruhlkey, Lisa and Mark Bilchik; and aunts Brenda Gnagy and Betty (Paul) Woodrum. They were all blessings in her life as she was to theirs.



Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, with a 7:00 p.m. service to follow.



