Takeisha Jackson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Takeisha Jackson, 34, of Austintown, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 after her two-year battle with cancer.

She was born March 11, 1986 in Wellsville, the daughter of Alvin Jackson and Tana Allen.

She graduated from Al Brown High School in North Carolina.

She was a member of the Baptist Church of Wellsville.

Takeisha was employed at Turning Point and No Limits Alternative Center.

Takeisha was an amazing runner and brought home many metals from Special Olympics of Mahoning County. Her smile was contagious and would fill the room with love and laughter. The love she shared with those in her life was unconditional you could feel her love every time she hugged you. You could always find her at an auction on Friday nights or shopping on the streets of New York; her favorite place.

Takeisha is survived by her best friend and caregiver for the past six years, Tess Gaul and Bruce Miliner; brother, Mike (Greta) Allen of Philadelphia and sister-in-law, Racheal Allen of North Carolina.

In Takeisha’s younger life she made her home with her aunts, Elsie and Esther. North Carolina was also home for Takeisha while she stayed with her cousin, Trey and Nikki. Family was so important to her and she loved spending time with all her cousins and nieces in North Carolina.

She will be greatly missed by Jacob, Rindi, Emerson, Quinn, Loein and her boyfriend, Renoldo.

Takeisha was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jamie and her cat, Shadow.

Although her time here with us on Earth was short, her impact, was life changing. During her 2-year battle she never complained and always put others first. The kindness she shared with everyone that crossed her path was pure just like her heart.

Special thanks to her No Limits family, we are blessed we got to watch her grow up the past 16 years and she will be missed more than anyone will ever know. Thank you to Tristina from the Mahoning County Board of DD for all your support and love you showed her.

A gathering will take place in Wellsville Saturday, August 1 and a celebration of life will be held at No Limits Alternative Center in September.

Thank you everyone and as TJ would say it “relax and be kind.”

