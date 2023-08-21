YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Suzanna Magrini, 80, left this world for eternal life, Saturday, August 19, surrounded by her family and friends, after a short battle with cancer.

She was born October 24, 1942, in Clarion, Pennsylvania, to parents, Isobelle and Jack Polliard.

She graduated from DuBois Area High School, Pennsylvania, in 1960 and married her lifelong partner, Albert, in 1961. They relocated to Youngstown in 1964, where they built their life and family together.

Suzanna was married for 62 years to her loving husband, Albert (who precedes her in death), with whom she raised sons, Troy (Pamela) and Anthony; four grandchildren, Kelly (Ray), Troy, Jr. (Samantha), Adam (Ceara) and Alyssa (Alex) and two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Madison.

Her love did not end there though. She brought together people from all walks of life; friends, relatives, those she worked with and for every life she touched each walked away as an honorary member of her family.



Never was there an event she wouldn’t be happy to help with or attend. Many good memories were formed from her involvement with scouts, civil air patrol, band, choir, countless bake sales and pasta dinners, her days doing hair in the family home basement and so many other moments. Some of the best were had during extended family vacations to Geneva-On-The-Lake, where she would enjoy the sun, surf, and walks along the strip. One thing you could always count on, Sue was always there for those she loved.

Suzanna was also deeply involved with her local community. She loved her church and was involved in many ministries including as Parish Lay Leader of Prayer, Bereavement Minister, Pre-cana Advisor, Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults Sponsor, Eucharistic Minister, Youth Ministry Advisor, CCD Teacher and as President of the Altar Rosary Society. She was also on a variety of committees including the Liturgy/Environment committee, the festival committee, the Parish Council, and she was one of the Morning Mass Participants. Along with all these commitments she was also the Church Sacristan, working at both the school, church and rectory and as if this wasn’t enough to keep her busy, she also was heavily involved as a Kolache baker and a Bingo caller.

Along with all she did for the church and her family she was also invested in helping those she didn’t know. Over the years she was proud to be able to say she donated over 20 gallons of blood to the Red Cross and even in death she wanted to help others, choosing to donate her body to science.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jack Polliard; her husband, Albert Magrini and son, Anthony Magrini. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

There will not be calling hours held due to Suzanna’s choice to donate her remains to scientific research.

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Luke Catholic Church, 5235 South Avenue, Youngstown. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church on Wednesday for the Mass. A mercy lunch is to immediately follow at the church hall.

Family asks that in lieu of flowers, a charitable donation be made in memory of her to either St. Luke Catholic Church, The American Red Cross, or Beatitude House.

Arrangements entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, in Boardman.

