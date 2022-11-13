YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Louis Coddington, 44, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home in Youngstown.

He was born July 15, 1978, in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, son of Dale and Catherine Smearman Coddington.

He was in the 1996 graduating class of Northern Garrett High School in Accident, Maryland.

He resided in Youngstown since 2012. He previously resided in his hometown of Friendsville, Maryland.

He was a general contractor for over 25 years and was well known for the quality of his work.

He was joined in death by his wife, Diane Ryan of over 24 years and grandparents, Albert and Mitilda Smearman and William and Shirley Coddington.

He is survived by his son, Steven Louis Coddington of Youngstown; two daughters, Tiffany and Shelby Conn; two brothers, Jason Coddington and Jarod Coddington (Nikki DeWitt) both of Friendsville; a sister, Sarah (Coddington) Meyers (Christopher Meyers) of Friendsville and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, followed by a 7:00 p.m. service at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

