BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steve J. Dimoff, 46, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Steve was born September 20, 1975, in Youngstown, the son of Gerald and Deborah (Kostelnak) Dimoff.

Steve worked as a Correction Officer at Trumbull County Institution.

He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church.

Steve’s greatest joy was being a dad to his twin daughters. He loved coaching his girls’ softball team and working with them on their school projects and spelling words. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, enjoyed golfing, and loved going to amusement parks with his family. Steve took immense pride in his home and definitely got his knack for cleaning from his mom. Steve was an expert landscaper, and his yard was always the envy of the neighborhood.

Steve will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Allison Davis, whom he married October 13, 2012; twin daughters, Olivia and Rosalie; his parents, Jerry and Debbie Dimoff; sister, Stacie (Joe) Belyusar; niece and Goddaughter, Kayla; nephew, A.J.; maternal grandmother, Josephine Kostelnak; aunts and uncles, Patty (Steve) Raseta, Doreen (Dan) Fox, John Kostelnak, Steve (Bob) Dimoff and Mary Alyce Dimoff; cousins, Geno (Beth) Raseta, Mark (Carly) Raseta, Danny (Caitlin) Fox, David (Catherine) Fox, Johnny, Nicky, Tony and Teagan Kostelnak; Godson, Luke Nicholson and many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022 at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email.

