Stephen R. Bissell, Jr., North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen R. Bissell, Jr., 25, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021.



Stephen was born March 26, 1996, in Youngstown, the son of Stephen R., Sr. and Justine Pezzone Bissell.



Stephen enjoyed playing soccer throughout his life. In the summertime, he taught soccer to younger children at various camps. He also enjoyed cooking, working out, playing Pokeman and loved animals.



He leaves behind to cherish his memory his father, Stephen R., Sr; mother, Justine (fiancé, Jan Margetko); sister, Joyce Bissell; brother, John Bissell; maternal grandparents, Joyce and John Pezzone; many aunts, uncles and cousins and stepgrandfather, Jan (Toni) Margetko.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Sheila Perry; aunt, Julie Catello; uncle, Rick Amey and stepgrandmother, Patricia Margetko.



Friends may call on Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., followed by a 12:00 p.m. funeral service at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



Family and are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Stephen’s family.

