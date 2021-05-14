Stephen P. Bendel, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, Stephen (Steve) P. Bendel, Jr. passed from his life suddenly.

He was born the son of Stephen P. and Georgia Bendel on June 18, 1966.

He was a graduate of Boardman High School in 1984.

Steve met Lorraine Black in 1990 and they married on November 22, 1997.

He owned and operated B.E.I. Excavating & Grading for the past 20 years.

He was a lifelong member of St. Charles Church in Boardman.

Steve enjoyed spending time with his family, attending sporting events and performances where his daughters were participants, driving and showing his cars and riding his Harley.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife; his four beautiful daughters, Amanda, Rachel, Megan and Sabrina, all at home; his parents; a brother, Scott (Danielle) Bendel of Austintown; a sister, Tracy (Patrick) Higgins of Salem and many other family members and friends.

Steve was a true friend to all who had the privilege of meeting him. He was the kindest, most honest, generous and compassionate person. Steve thrived on helping others whether they asked for his help or not.

Since Steve was taken from his life too early, we can never repay the favors and good deeds he did but we can pay them forward. Be kind to others in his memory, including those you have not met.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Steve at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Please meet directly at church for Mass.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask at both the funeral home and church. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after paying your respects.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 16, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.