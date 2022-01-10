CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen J. Loree, 70, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, January 8, 2022.

Stephen was born May 21, 1951, in Youngstown, the son of Samuel, Sr. and Doris Mae Tekac Loree.

Stephen worked in management for the automotive industry. He previously worked at O’Reilly, Western Auto, Goodyear and BP Procare.

In his spare time, Stephen enjoyed painting, woodworking and working on cars. He was a jack of all trades and loved to fix things.

He was an active member of Youngstown Baptist Church and lead the Sonshine Class Ministry for over 20 years

Stephen will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Kathleen Marie Salreno whom he married April 20, 1974; two daughters, Marie (Tony) Mariano and Michele (Jason) Cummings; eight grandchildren, Nicholas, Vincent, Jocelyn and Mallarie Mariano and Austin, Alexander, Aidan and Abigail Cummings; two brothers, Michael (Carol) Loree and Samuel, Jr. (Alva) Loree and several loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, followed by a 7:00 p.m. service, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

