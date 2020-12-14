Sophie A. Kapusta, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sadie departed her life at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 with her cat, Poopsie Baby Doll, by her side. She made her home with her grandson and granddaughter, Gene and Janet Davidson.

Sadie was born November 11, 1918, daughter of Alexander and Anna (Volotosky) Korzon of east side, Youngstown, Ohio.

She was an East High graduate.

Sadie married Harry Wickland when she was about 16-years-old. Harry passed away in 1956. They had a daughter together, Donna Jean. In 1958 Sadie married Emil Kapusta at Holy Family Church.



Sadie leaves her three grandsons and their spouses, Gene and Janet Davidson of Youngstown, Ohio, Dave Davidson and Jolene Michaelson of Mineola, Texas and Mark and Denise Davidson of Woodville, Texas. She leaves her precious great-grandchildren, Jessica Davidson and Scott Hammer-Stead, of Washington D.C., Paul and Jackie of Washington, D.C. and Shane Davidson of Boston, Massachusetts and she also leaves two precious great-great-grandchildren who she adored. She also leaves an ex-granddaughter-in-law from Florida, Sue Davidson, along with many good friends from Florida, as well as many nieces and nephews and good friends from Florida and Ohio and her precious cat who came with her from Florida, Poopsie Baby Doll.



She enjoyed dancing, good music in the park, going to Mill Creek Park seeing all the beautiful flowers and scratching lottery tickets. She loved watching horse racing, football and golfing and going to the casinos when she lived in Florida, making cookies, especially pizzelles for the great-grandkids, family and friends. She also enjoyed creating ceramic trees and snowmen for the holidays. She was an amazing lady. She loved living in Florida with her husband Emil, who passed away 2008. In 1983 her and grandpa Emil moved to Florida and Sadie returned to Youngstown in 2017 to live with her grandson and his wife, Gene and Janet Davidson.



Sadie worked as a Rosie the Riveter making airplane parts during World War II at Truscon, then as a craneman for Youngstown Sheet and Tube. She drove a coal truck for Wickland Coal Company. She later worked at Weatherbee Coat Company, as a credit manager at St. Elizabeth Health Center and at Northside Hospital as a credit manager when she retired.

She was a member of St. Brendan Church of Youngstown and St. John’s Church in Fort Pierce, Florida.



Sadie was preceded in death by her father and mother, Alexander and Anna (Vlotosky) Korzon; her first husband, Harry Wickland and her second husband, Emil Kapusta and her only child, Donna Jean Wickland who was married to Al Davidson and Charles Jones, as well as siblings, Helen Goydos, Elizabeth Okonski and Paul Korzon.



Per her wishes there will be no calling hours.

She will be laid to rest by her beloved husband, Emil Kaputsa, in Florida at Yates Memorial Park.



Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



